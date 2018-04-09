PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma April 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Monday, 09 April 2018

Blockchain: Building textile transparency?

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

WAKEFIELD – Blockchain is by no means brand new, but is new to most brands in the sector.  While it has taken until now for the technology to starting making an impression on the textile and fashion industries, it looks set to become an asset increasingly utilised by those brands aiming to prioritise transparency.

How and where this technology will be implemented on a large scale is yet to be seen, but several companies have already made their intentions clear when it comes to implementing the technologies, with some already citing the rise of blockchain as a pivotal moment to bring about a supply chain revolution.

Have you also seen?
Social test 1
Social test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Leads April 2018 Bottom
Nimkartek