Published on Tuesday, 10 April 2018

Bangladesh Accord dealt major blow by High Court

Written by David Styles

DHAKA – Judges at the High Court in Bangladesh have instructed the nation’s government not to extend the jurisdiction of the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh beyond May 31 until further notice.

While this decision could prove just a stumbling block in the path of the Accord extension, the legal proceedings also unearthed alleged miscommunications regarding agreements which had been publicly announced and once again raises doubts over the future of safety regulations in the Bangladeshi garment sector.