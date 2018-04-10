PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma April 2018
Published on Tuesday, 10 April 2018

Fibersort embodies Dutch recycling revolution

Written by David Styles
AMSTERDAM – Fibersort, the collaborative project responsible for an automated solution to sorting post-consumer textiles is only in its second month of operation but has already attracted large levels of industry interest, culminating in a ‘Demo Day’ which saw 130 attendees examine the technology first-hand.

According to newly released statistics, the Fibersort project would appear to be representative of the wider attitude towards circular practices in the Netherlands as a whole.

Figures have been released which claim nine per cent of all the materials entering the Dutch economy are recycled, with around 80 per cent of the nation’s waste being recycled. This progress comes as part of the Dutch government’s goal of achieving a circular economy by 2050.

