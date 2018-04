Published on Tuesday, 10 April 2018

US exhibition commemorates Rana Plaza victims

Written by David Styles

Credit: Rachel Breen

NORTHFIELD ­– The Price of Our Clothes, an exhibition commemorating the lives of the 1281 garment workers who lost their lives at the Rana Plaza collapse is now open at Minnesota’s Perlman Teaching Museum’s Braucher Gallery.

A variety of works are on display to both pay tribute to the garment workers, but also to raise awareness of all aspects of the systems which contributed to the disaster which has become synonymous with the workers’ rights struggle in the textile industry.