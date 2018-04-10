Published on Tuesday, 10 April 2018

UN project targets greener textile chemistry in Vietnam

Written by David Styles

HANOI – A joint three-year project has been launched by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Vietnam Chemicals Agency aimed at promoting the application of Green Chemistry in the nation and reducing the use of hazardous chemicals.

At the project’s inaugural workshop the UNDP assistant country director introduced the initiative as the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, seeking to minimise the use and emissions of chemicals that don’t feature in multilateral environment agreements.