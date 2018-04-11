Published on Wednesday, 11 April 2018

ZDHC and bluesign team up on MRSL compliance

Written by John Mowbray

ZURICH – After lengthy negotiations, bluesign technologies has become the first accepted certifier for MRSL conformance at level 3 in the ZDHC Gateway chemical module.

The ZDHC Gateway enables chemical formulators to securely share chemical information in-line with the ZDHC manufacturing restricted substance lists (MRSL), which has three levels of conformance from level 1 to the highest level 3.

At a stroke, over 11,000 commercially available chemical formulations from the Bluesign ‘bluefinder’ will be recognized at ZDHC level 3 as part of a much-needed move towards convergence in textile chemical management.