PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma April 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 11 April 2018

ZDHC and bluesign team up on MRSL compliance

Written by John Mowbray
  • Print
Details

ZURICH – After lengthy negotiations, bluesign technologies has become the first accepted certifier for MRSL conformance at level 3 in the ZDHC Gateway chemical module.

The ZDHC Gateway enables chemical formulators to securely share chemical information in-line with the ZDHC manufacturing restricted substance lists (MRSL), which has three levels of conformance from level 1 to the highest level 3.

At a stroke, over 11,000 commercially available chemical formulations from the Bluesign ‘bluefinder’ will be recognized at ZDHC level 3 as part of a much-needed move towards convergence in textile chemical management.

Have you also seen?
Dyes test 1
DyStar April 2018

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Leads April 2018 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES