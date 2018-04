Published on Wednesday, 11 April 2018

Lenzing to debut ‘Blues & Hues’ denim collection at Kingpins

Written by David Styles

NEW YORK – A collaboration between cellulosic fibre producer, Lenzing and textile technology firm, Jeanologia has yielded the latest Sustainable Denim Wardrobe capsule collection which will be showcased at this month’s Kingpins in Amsterdam.

Lenzing says the collection has been conceived to showcase the potential of collaboration between environmentally-minded companies which seek to meet the escalating appetite for sustainable denim products.