Published on Wednesday, 11 April 2018

Workers Resource Centre aims to empower RMG workers

Written by David Styles

DHAKA – The National Coordination Committee on Workers Education (NCCWE) and the IndustriALL Bangladesh Council (IBC) have joined forces to launch a Workers Resource Centre for employees in the Bangladeshi garment sector.

Advocacy, training on workers’ rights, dispute resolution, grievance handling, negotiation, collective bargaining, and occupational safety will be among the services offered by the Workers Resource Centre (WRC).