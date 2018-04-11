Published on Wednesday, 11 April 2018

Planet Textiles: Deforestation panel finalised

Written by David Styles

VANCOUVER – With the 2018 edition of Planet Textiles being held in a nation which is home to ten per cent of the world’s forested land, there has never been a more appropriate time and setting to put the issue of deforestation – which is so often overlooked when considering our industry’s environmental impact – in focus.

The line-up for a Deforestation break-out session at this year’s event has now been finalised, seeing Inditex join Lenzing, Mistra Future Fashion and Stand.earth on a panel which will be moderated by Nicole Rycroft, founder and CEO of Canopy.

As part of the session, these key industry figures will take a look at the challenges facing the man-made cellulosic textile sector in terms of forestry management, climate change and biodiversity.