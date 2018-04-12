Published on Thursday, 12 April 2018

Moriarty outlines next step for Bangladesh Alliance

Written by David Styles

DHAKA ­– The Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety has announced discussions are under way to develop a safety monitoring organisation which can take over it responsibilities when the Alliance’s five year jurisdiction comes to an end later this year.

Questions have been raised for several months regarding what structure any newly-formed regulatory body would take, as both the Alliance and Accord come to the end of their original terms in operation.

Speaking exclusively to Ecotextile News, executive director of the Alliance, Jim Moriarty said: “For the peace of mind of those wishing to import from Bangladesh, there has to be an independent and credible oversight mechanism. That’s what we’re trying to build.”