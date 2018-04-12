Published on Thursday, 12 April 2018

Made-By launches latest Mode Tracker edition

Written by David Styles

UTRECHT – Dutch not-for-profit, Made-By has published the third instalment of ‘Mode Tracker’, a tool which the organisation says is capable of independently verifying a brand’s sustainability credentials and providing the tools necessary to achieved continued improvement.

Mode Tracker was introduced to the industry in 2014 and enables fashion brands and retailers to develop a roadmap aimed at facilitating engagement on a broad range of sustainability issues, while also allowing participating brands to demonstrate their improvements and communicate this work successfully.