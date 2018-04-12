PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma April 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Thursday, 12 April 2018

Report finds many Rana Plaza lessons unheeded

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

PITTSBURGH – In contrast to the message of ‘lesson learned’ being distributed by many major fashion brands to coincide with the five year anniversary of the Rana Plaza collapse, a new report has highlighted that a continuous sourcing squeeze has left the Bangladeshi garment sector buckling under escalating financial and time pressures.

The findings suggest that due to the ‘hyper-competitive’ nature of the global apparel supply chains, a buyer-driven sourcing squeeze has forced prices down, caused health and safety concerns, and enabled workers' rights violations.

This, set before the backdrop of ‘fast fashion’ dictating a drop in lead times for these manufacturers has led to one inevitable outcome: Lower real wages for garment workers than at the time of the Rana Plaza disaster.

Have you also seen?
Social test 1
Social test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Leads April 2018 Bottom
Nimkartek