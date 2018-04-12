PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma April 2018
Published on Thursday, 12 April 2018

Cotton made in Africa reaches one million milestone

Written by David Styles
HAMBURG – Sustainability initiative, Cotton made in Africa (CmiA) has announced that for the first time since its foundation in 2005, more than one million African cotton farmers now benefit from its work.

The organisation claims that in 2017, a record 90 million textiles received a CmiA quality label and around 496,000 metric tonnes of ginned cotton from Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda was produced in accordance with CmiA sustainability criteria.

