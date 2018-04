Published on Friday, 13 April 2018

CSR report claims Timberland on course for 2020 goals

Written by David Styles

STRATHAM – Timberland has published the 2017 edition of its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), citing ‘steady progress’ towards achieving its self-imposed 2020 goals of operating in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

The responsible manufacturing of products, protecting and enhancing the environment, and serving communities make up the three key areas outlined by the company as its CSR priorities.