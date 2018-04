Published on Friday, 13 April 2018

Labour Behind The Label announces Accord activism week

Written by David Styles

Details

BRISTOL – Labour Behind The Label has announced a week-long ‘Brand Hustle’ campaign aimed at encouraging brands including Debenhams and Sainsbury’s to sign up to the Bangladesh Accord extension.

Beginning on Monday 23rd April, the NGOs efforts will send its members a small action each day which it believes can have a big impact on the firms which have, hitherto, ignored its calls to become Accord 2.0 signatories.