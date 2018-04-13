Published on Friday, 13 April 2018

Fashion Revolution targets total transparency

Written by David Styles

Details

ASHBOURNE – You will often hear brands discussing the Rana Plaza collapse of 2013 as a turning point for the industry, and if that really is true then most of the progression can be attributed to those individuals and organisations which have campaigned ever since to ensure vulnerable workers are never left in the same perilous situation.

One of these people is Carry Somers, co-founder and global operations director of Fashion Revolution, an organisation which has used the catastrophe which saw 1,281 garment workers lose their lives to ensure transparency was no longer allowed to be an opt-in concept for global fashion brands and retailers.

Ahead of the fifth annual Fashion Revolution Week, Somers spoke exclusively to Ecotextile News to discuss why Fashion Revolution is more than just a hashtag, more than just a week of events, and more than just a run-of-the-mill fashion campaign.