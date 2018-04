Published on Monday, 16 April 2018

Voracious cotton bollworm hybrid causes concern

Written by John Mowbray

CANBERRA – Researchers in Australia have found clear evidence of cotton bollworm and corn earworm hybridization among populations in Brazil, which has resulted in a voracious caterpillar that’s likely to be highly resistant to pesticides.

The new hybrid study could have wide-ranging implications for the cotton and agricultural communities across the Americas and other cotton-growing nations in industries where damage and controlling these pest runs into billions of dollars a year.