Published on Monday, 16 April 2018

Bangladesh garment suppliers to rate customers

Written by John Mowbray

LONDON – The Ethical Trading Initiative has teamed up with Better Buying, the platform which allows textile and apparel suppliers to anonymously rate their customers as part of an 18-month plan to promote responsible buying in the Bangladesh garment industry.

Funded by the C&A Foundation and Humanity United, Better Buying gives brands and retailers anonymised ratings from suppliers on seven key aspects of purchasing practices: planning and forecasting, design and development, cost and cost negotiation, sourcing and order placement, payment and terms, management of the purchasing process, and CSR harmonisation.

UK clothing company, Bonmarché has already been working with Better Buying since the fourth quarter of 2017.