Tuesday, 17 April 2018

Lenzing urges denim industry to reject ‘greenwash’

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – Speaking at Kingpins Transformers, Lenzing’s director of global business development, Tricia Carey spoke of a worrying rise of ‘greenwash’ in textile and denim industry communications and urged those in attendance to be more active in holding brands to account for their choices.

Carey also spoke about the ever-growing issue of microfibre pollution and the successes of companies which have already forged a path for firms to follow in terms of supply chain traceability and transparency. David Styles reports from The Netherlands.