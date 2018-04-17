PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma April 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Tuesday, 17 April 2018

Lenzing urges denim industry to reject ‘greenwash’

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

AMSTERDAM – Speaking at Kingpins Transformers, Lenzing’s director of global business development, Tricia Carey spoke of a worrying rise of ‘greenwash’ in textile and denim industry communications and urged those in attendance to be more active in holding brands to account for their choices.

Carey also spoke about the ever-growing issue of microfibre pollution and the successes of companies which have already forged a path for firms to follow in terms of supply chain traceability and transparency. David Styles reports from The Netherlands.

Have you also seen?
Closing the Loop
Due Dilligence

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Leads April 2018 Bottom
Nimkartek