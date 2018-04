Published on Tuesday, 17 April 2018

Cotton traceability under spotlight at Transformers

Written by John Mowbray

AMSTERDAM – The opening presentations of the transparency edition of today’s Kingpins Transformers have focused on the role of cotton identification techniques that aim to achieve reliable traceability in the sector.

Representatives from Supima, Oritain and Bayer Fiber Development all took the stage to discuss innovations developed and adopted by the industry which they say counter the idea that cotton provenance claims can never be entirely certain. By David Styles.