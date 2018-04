Published on Wednesday, 18 April 2018

New app aims to divert clothing from landfill

Written by John Mowbray

LONDON – A new app launched in the UK to help consumers recycle unwanted clothes is being supported by fashion brands and retailers such as Superdry, Asics, New Balance, boohoo and Missguided, in a bid to divert an estimated 300,000 tonnes of clothing per year from UK landfill.

After downloading the app, customers can box up unwanted clothing and ship them to reGAIN free of charge from over 20,000 drop-off points and earn discount coupons to use online or in store.