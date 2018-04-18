Published on Wednesday, 18 April 2018

JD.com boss foresees AI future for fashion retail

Written by David Styles

MADRID – At the 2018 World Retail Conference, a panel discussion has tackled the issue of financial sustainability and longevity in the retail jobs market with advances in AI (artificial intelligence) casting an ever-growing shadow over the role of humans in future retail business models.

The panel included representatives from JD.com and John Lewis and proceedings only served to highlight the disparity of opinion in the industry regarding the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in fashion retail systems.

Opinions ranged from warnings regarding unsafe levels of computerised operations to members of the panel stating that an entirely AI powered workforce was an inevitable development.