Published on Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Freudenberg launches student sustainability competition

Written by David Styles

WEINHEIM – The Performance Materials Apparel arm of Freudenberg has launched a ‘Fashioning Sustainability’ competition open to fashion and design students across Europe.

25 colleges in Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain and the UK are taking part in the competition which the company says is aimed at promoting sustainability as a key factor in apparel innovation among the new generation of designers.