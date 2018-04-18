PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

April 2018
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Wednesday, 18 April 2018

PVH teams up with WWF to improve water stewardship

Written by John Mowbray
NEW YORK – PVH Corp., parent company of Tommy Hilfiger Van Heusen and Calvin Klein has teamed up with the World Wildlife Fund in a new 3-year partnership to improve water stewardship within its supply chain.

Under the new agreement, PVH and WWF will work together to help conserve freshwater resources in Ethiopia’s Lake Hawassa and India’s Cauvery River basins – work which builds on existing collaborative efforts by the organizations in China and Vietnam.

These key locations were identified as high-risk in a global water-risk assessment conducted for PVH by WWF.

