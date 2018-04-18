PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma April 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Planet Textiles: In with the innovators

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

AMSTERDAM - With the 2018 edition of Planet Textiles - which will feature the inaugural ‘Pitch for our Planet’ innovation platform - fast approaching, Ecotextile News has taken the opportunity to visit Fashion for Good’s headquarters to discuss what lies ahead for both the organisation and the companies which seek a place on its much-coveted innovation and scaling platforms.

Despite only having been established relatively recently, Fashion for Good has built a wide array of industry partners and received hundreds of applications from firms looking for a place on the organisation’s accelerator and scaling programmes. Collaboration and a wide pool of industry partners has been key to this early success; perfectly summed up by managing director, Katrin Ley when she told us: “Each partner brings their own lens.”

At least one of the companies to pitch their innovations at Planet textiles’ “Pitch for our Planet” session will gain entry to the Amsterdam-based organisation’s aforementioned innovation platform. The platform has already been responsible for several partnerships having been established between fledgling innovators and big industry names.

Have you also seen?
Closing the Loop
Due Dilligence

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Leads April 2018 Bottom
Nimkartek