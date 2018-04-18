Published on Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Planet Textiles: In with the innovators

Written by David Styles

Details

AMSTERDAM - With the 2018 edition of Planet Textiles - which will feature the inaugural ‘Pitch for our Planet’ innovation platform - fast approaching, Ecotextile News has taken the opportunity to visit Fashion for Good’s headquarters to discuss what lies ahead for both the organisation and the companies which seek a place on its much-coveted innovation and scaling platforms.

Despite only having been established relatively recently, Fashion for Good has built a wide array of industry partners and received hundreds of applications from firms looking for a place on the organisation’s accelerator and scaling programmes. Collaboration and a wide pool of industry partners has been key to this early success; perfectly summed up by managing director, Katrin Ley when she told us: “Each partner brings their own lens.”

At least one of the companies to pitch their innovations at Planet textiles’ “Pitch for our Planet” session will gain entry to the Amsterdam-based organisation’s aforementioned innovation platform. The platform has already been responsible for several partnerships having been established between fledgling innovators and big industry names.