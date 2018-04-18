PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma April 2018
Published on Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Self-healing squid biopolymers aim for scale-up

Written by John Mowbray
Details

© Hans Hillewaert

PHILADELPHIA – A new type of protein-based biopolymer derived from squid, which is being used to produce programmable, thermoplastic textile fibres that are said to be stretchable, tough, recyclable and even self-healing will be one of several start-ups to pitch at the forthcoming Green Chemistry & Commerce Council annual networking event.

This new self-healing fibre technology is said to result in stretch textile and leather products with reduced microfibre shedding, longer lifecycles, and minimal waste – as well as much reduced air and water pollution.

