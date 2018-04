Published on Thursday, 19 April 2018

A Pitch for our Planet: Colorifix

Written by David Styles

Details

VANCOUVER – In the second instalment of this pre-event series, we cast an eye over UK-based Colorifix, a firm which has developed a novel method of harnessing protein DNA to produce microorganisms with the ability to deposit and fix dyes to fabrics.

Colorifix, along with six other industry innovators will be presenting as part of the ‘Pitch for our Planet’ platform at Planet Textiles in Vancouver on May 22.