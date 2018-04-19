Published on Thursday, 19 April 2018

Action Aid finds nearly half Rana Plaza survivors unemployed

Written by David Styles

Details

Credit: Amiruzzman/ActionAid

DHAKA – The Five years of Rana Plaza tragedy: Invitation to Advancing Decent Work Agenda: Departure from Rana Plaza report conducted by Action Aid Bangladesh has found that around 48 per cent of Rana Plaza survivors have been left unable to work.

Just under half of those currently out of work are said to still be contending with a variety of physical and mental health conditions related to the disaster, while many survivors who have found work continue to face low wages and are yet to receive compensation.