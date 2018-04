Published on Thursday, 19 April 2018

Timberland studies sustainable shopping habits

Written by David Styles

Details

STRATHAM – Timberland has conducted a survey of US consumers aimed at building a greater understanding of apparel purchasing habits, with a particular emphasis on the environmental motivations exhibited by shoppers.

The ‘Wardrobe Values’ study asked respondents to detail their preferred method of purchasing, usage and disposal of garments along with an explanation for this practice.