Published on Thursday, 19 April 2018

AMFI unveils new circular fashion master’s degree

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – A collaboration between Amsterdam Fashion Institute (AMFI), Circle Economy and Fashion for Good has led to the development of the world’s first master’s degree focused on circular fashion entrepreneurship.

It is hoped that this first-of-its-kind course will equip students to be more aware of the problems facing the fashion industry, thus enabling them to establish businesses of their own which champion societal, cultural and environmental values.