Published on Thursday, 19 April 2018

Stella McCartney partners with Colorifix for V&A exhibition

Written by David Styles

Details

LONDON – At the launch of the ‘Fashioned From Nature’ exhibition at the V&A (Victoria and Albert Museum), Stella McCartney has unveiled her latest dress which has incorporated the innovative dyeing technology developed by Colorifix.

McCartney cited the firm’s ability to use around ten times less water and forego the traditional harmful chemicals associated with traditional dyeing techniques as her primary motivations for collaborating with the UK-based firm.