Published on Thursday, 19 April 2018

Guess partners with Better Cotton Initiative

Written by David Styles
LOS ANGELES – Fashion brand, Guess has announced its newly-established partnership with the Better Cotton initiative (BCI) in the latest of a series of initiatives undertaken by the company to improve its sustainability credentials.

Guess has cited a goal of lowering its overall water use – a significant percentage of which is accounted for during the production of cotton for its denim portfolio – as one of the main motivations behind the decision to join forces with BCI.

This comes after the firm’s new sourcing policy released last month which committed to reducing its consumption of wood not sourced from sustainable locations to decrease the risk of contributing to deforestation and endangering indigenous communities.

