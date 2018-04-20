PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma April 2018
Published on Friday, 20 April 2018

Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2018 line-up finalised

Written by David Styles
Details

COPENHAGEN – The line-up of speakers for the 2018 Copenhagen Fashion Summit has now been finalised with the addition of several industry figures including Nike’s chief operating officer, Eric Sprunk.

It was announced in February that the keynote speakers at the conference, which for the first time has been extended as a two-day event, are fashion designer and sustainability campaigner, Stella McCartney and former editor of Vanity Fair, Graydon Carter.

The sixth edition of the event will centre around ‘sustainable solutions’ and host representatives from the textile industry, retailers and public bodies.

