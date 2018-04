Published on Friday, 20 April 2018

Partnership seeks shift to luxury fashion circularity

Written by David Styles

SAN FRANCISCO – Stella McCartney and partner firm The RealReal have launched an advertising campaign aimed at promoting circularity among luxury fashion consumers to coincide with Earth Day.

'The Future of Fashion is Circular’ ad is said to have been designed to promote a "make well, buy well, resell" message, encouraging the consumption of high quality items that retain value and are therefore able to be resold.