Archroma April 2018
Published on Friday, 20 April 2018

Transformers highlights B2C sustainability disconnect

Written by David Styles
AMSTERDAM – The series of presentations at this week’s Kingpins Transformers highlighted many innovative and sustainable ways in which the denim sector has been cleaning up its environmental reputation.

Much of what was discussed was impressive, but not surprising to those in the room who work in the industry. This in itself emerged as a real cause for concern. The difference in understanding between stakeholders versus consumers doesn’t appear to be shrinking.

As such, one common theme running throughout the speakers’ remarks was the need for a new approach in order to more successfully engage with consumers on the issue of sustainability efforts.

This sentiment was perhaps most succinctly communicated by Robin Cornelius, at Transformers to discuss the work of Product DNA, when he told attendees: “As long as we are just B2B we will be smart but we will not change the world.”

So how does an industry successfully communicate its message to the average high street shopper when it has become all too accustomed to discussing progress with peers who understand the relevant nuances of textile science and technology?

