Published on Monday, 23 April 2018

Adidas improves supply chain transparency in China

Written by John Mowbray

BEIJING – Global sports brand Adidas has become the most recent apparel brand to join the Green Supply Chain Map – the online transparency tool that maps leading multinational brands and retail corporations to their suppliers’ environmental performance in China.

The German sportswear giant is the seventh apparel brand to join the Green Supply Chain Map which now gives details of around 42 Adidas suppliers in China, including their name, address, and geolocation.

The move comes as an automated supply chain management tool is being linked to the Green Supply Chain Map; and as the Chinese government further tightens the screw on environmental pollution in its textile and apparel sectors, including the launch last week of China’s newly established Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE). The new more powerful regulatory body replaces the previous Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) and absorbs functions that originally under six other ministries.