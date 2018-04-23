Published on Monday, 23 April 2018

Bangladesh Accord protests held at Abercrombie & Fitch stores

Written by David Styles

NEW YORK – With the firm having still to commit to the newest incarnation of the Bangladesh Accord on Fire and Building Safety, Abercrombie & Fitch stores across the United States have been the subject of protests from workers’ rights campaigners.

Twenty demonstrations were organised by the International Labor Rights Forum (ILRF), United Students Against Sweatshops, and Workers United as part of a ‘National Day of Action’ calling on all apparel brands sourcing from Bangladesh to sign a legally-binding workplace safety programme.