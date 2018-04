Published on Monday, 23 April 2018

Lanxess seeks ZDHC conformance via BLC Chem-MAP

Written by David Styles

NORTHAMPTON – Global chemical supplier, Lanxess has engaged with the BLC Chem-MAP programme in order to takes its next step towards its goal of achieving ZDHC Conformance Level 3 via the c-MAP route.

BLC developed Chem-MAP – a new ZDHC approved MRSL verification programme – as a platform for chemical companies, manufacturers, brands and retailers in the leather, textiles and synthetic goods sectors.