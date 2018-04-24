Published on Tuesday, 24 April 2018

AAFA questions polyester warning label proposals

Written by David Styles

WASHINGTON – Following the states of California and Connecticut having proposed the implementation of mandatory warning labels for polyester garments, the AAFA (American Apparel and Footwear Association) has raised concerns about the legitimacy of the scientific findings which motivated the legislation.

Several studies have directly linked the microfibres emitted through the washing of garments to the ever-growing issue of pollution in water systems around the globe, but the AAFA has told Ecotextile News that it does not believe conclusive evidence has been produced which can definitively prove synthetic fibres have a more detrimental impact on marine environments than their natural counterparts.