Published on Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Pure London adds sustainability platform to agenda

Written by David Styles

LONDON – Pure London has announced the launch of a new exhibition space and seminars dedicated to brands which prioritise ethical and sustainable practices ahead of the July edition of the show.

The newly-established ‘Pure Conscious’ will be debuted alongside the ‘Common Objective’ online platform which is said to be aimed at educating designers, retailers and brands and has been launched by Ethical Fashion Forum.