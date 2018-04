Published on Tuesday, 24 April 2018

Campaigners target a Slow Fashion Summer

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – A ‘Slow Fashion Summer’ campaign has been launched on crowdacting website, Collaction, seeking to get 2,500 consumers to forego buying new clothes for the summer of 2018.

When launching the campaign opposing fast fashion, organisers stated: “The fashion industry has an enormous negative environment and social impact around the world.”