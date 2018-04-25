Published on Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Esprit first to sign Dutch-German sustainability agreement

Written by David Styles

DUSSELDORF – Esprit, which has around 50 stores in the Netherlands, has become the first fashion brand to become a signatory of the joint initiative between the German Partnership for Sustainable Textiles and the Dutch Agreement on Sustainable Garments and Textiles (AGT).

This marks a significant step for the relatively new collaboration since it was announced in January that the two organisations had signed a collaborative agreement with the goal of supporting companies in the implementation of due diligence by harmonising sustainability requirements.