PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma April 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Esprit first to sign Dutch-German sustainability agreement

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

DUSSELDORF – Esprit, which has around 50 stores in the Netherlands, has become the first fashion brand to become a signatory of the joint initiative between the German Partnership for Sustainable Textiles and the Dutch Agreement on Sustainable Garments and Textiles (AGT).

This marks a significant step for the relatively new collaboration since it was announced in January that the two organisations had signed a collaborative agreement with the goal of supporting companies in the implementation of due diligence by harmonising sustainability requirements.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Leads April 2018 Bottom
Nimkartek