Published on Wednesday, 25 April 2018

Manakai Earth Day event targets plastic pollution sea change

Written by David Styles

Details

MAUI – Hawaiian swimwear brand, Manakai has held what its founder describes as the ‘first of many’ community events aimed at turning the tide on oceanic plastic pollution on the island.

In celebration of Earth Day 2018, Manakai and community partners held a beach-clean event which saw around sifting through the sand to remove plastic particles and other pollutants.