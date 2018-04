Published on Wednesday, 25 April 2018

The North Face launches national park PET project

Written by David Styles

ALAMEDA – Outdoor apparel brand, The North Face has released the ‘Bottle Source’ collection which features a range of t-shirts and tote bags made from a blend of cotton and recycled PET derived from discarded water bottles in the United States’ national parks.

The company has pledged that one US dollar from each product sale in the collection will be donated to support sustainability projects conducted by the National Park Foundation.