Published on Wednesday, 25 April 2018

A Pitch for our Planet: Tyton Biosciences

Written by David Styles

VANCOUVER – The latest in our series profiling the companies which will present at the ‘Pitch for our Planet’ session at Planet Textiles, Tyton Biosciences LLC are put under the Ecotextile News microscope.

The firm’s technology, which is designed to recycle garments in order to produce the ‘building blocks’ of petroleum and plant-based fabrics, will be pitched alongside seven other industry innovators at the aforementioned sustainability summit in Vancouver on May 22.