Published on Thursday, 26 April 2018

FLEX seeks garment sector input on modern slavery

Written by David Styles

Details

LONDON – FLEX (Focus on Labour Exploitation) has launched a survey through which garment industry stakeholders can share their views on the effectiveness of the UK Modern Slavery Act along with sharing other measures needed to ensure modern slavery isn’t facilitated in textile supply chains.

The survey forms part of the organisation’s consultation process for the Seeing through transparency: Making corporate accountability work for workers project which has been funded by the Freedom Fund.