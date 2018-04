Published on Thursday, 26 April 2018

Collaboration leads to Chinese textile chemical commitment

SHANGHAI – A collaboration between 25 firms involved in various areas of the Chinese textile supply chain have committed to a 2020 Chemical Stewardship strategy.

This follows months of concerted efforts from the Chinese government and industry alike to communicate an intensification of efforts to improve both the practices and global reputation of the nation’s industrial sectors on the environmental.