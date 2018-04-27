Published on Friday, 27 April 2018

EU-Bangladesh summit assesses RMG sector progress

Written by David Styles

DHAKA – Representatives of the European Union and Bangladesh have gathered in Dhaka as part of the biennial meeting of the Sub group on Good Governance and Human Rights in the framework of the EU-Bangladesh Cooperation Agreement.

Over the course of a wide-ranging schedule, the issues which revolve heavily around the nation’s garment sector such as fundamental labour rights, trade unions’ registration and unfair labour practices were high on the agenda.

Given the timing of the summit, the issue of Rana Plaza was an unavoidable topic for both sides to address, with a mixed tone being struck by the EU on progress in the five years since the disaster.