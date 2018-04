Published on Friday, 27 April 2018

Art exhibition occupies disused Cambodian garment factory

Written by David Styles

Photo Credit: Von Wong

PHNOM PENH – ‘Clothing the Loop’, an art exhibition aiming to highlight both the environmental and societal impacts of the garment sector has been installed in a disused Cambodian garment factory.

The Tak Fak site was chosen as, following its closure in 2009, a vast number of RMG workers were abruptly left without a job or hope of compensation – a story which is by no means uncommon in the sector.