Bangladeshi garment firms receive health and safety awards

DHAKA – Ten apparel companies have received recognition from the Bangladesh government in relation to sustained commitment to health and safety within the nation’s garment sector.

To mark the achievement, the minister for Labour and Employment presented the selected organisations with an ‘Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Good Practice Award’ at a ceremony held in the Bangladeshi capital.